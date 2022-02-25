Road trips can be long, planned-out adventures. They can also be short trips that are taken with no real plan to stop along the way.

A few years ago, I was spending my days in hospitals, rehab centers and a hospice facility. Hours, days, months. At one point I had the opportunity to take a 24-hour break from that.

Stops along the road

I was in Brownsville, TX and took the time to drive up to Austin. As I was making my way north on U.S. Route 281 I saw this place on the other side of the highway. I almost turned around to go take a few photos. I didn’t turn around because I figured it would take me five days for a 5-6 hour drive if I stopped to photograph everything I saw.

Instead, I tucked it away in my brain and thankfully it was still there (the note in my brain, not the theater) as I made my way back the next day. I pulled off the highway and just wandered a little bit to get some images of the Rig Theater in Premont, TX.

According to cinematreasures.org, “The Rig Theater opened in 1950. Sadly it had closed by 1980.”

As you can see it was beautiful, even in its decaying state. I’m sure it would have been interesting to be able to get inside but it was locked up pretty tight.

Roadside attractions and finds

No matter how much time you have or don’t have, keep your eyes open to opportunities along the way. Obviously, if you’re driving (as I was) pay attention to the road and traffic first. It’s hard not to see certain things that catch our attention though.

Even if you only have a minute to jump out and grab a shot or two, do it. I will not likely ever be back in this area of Texas again. Thankfully, I took about 10-minutes to stop here just to photograph this theater that caught my attention as I drove by the first time.

Yes, it’s true, likely you’ll want to spend more time, but it’s just not always possible when you are on the road. If you are able, plan out stops along the way. Look up the route you’ll be taking and see if there are any possibilities of surprise finds.

If that’s not an option, just see what you come across and if you have a passenger clue them in to keep an eye out for these roadside gems.