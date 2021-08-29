Still missing some travel lenses to pair with your Sony camera? Some photographers may think that prime lenses aren’t the best choices for travel photography. But, today’s featured video featuring three Sony prime lenses will prove otherwise.

In the Adorama video above, Brooklyn, New York-based photographer and director of photography Cooper Naitove took viewers around Portugal, where he tested out three Sony G series prime lenses with the full-frame Sony a7C. The FE 24mm f/2.8 G, FE 40mm f/2.5 G and FE 50mm 50mm f/2.5 G sport the same compact design. This way, they are compact enough so you can carry all three together.

First, Naitove noted that while these portable Sony prime lenses are impressive, they shouldn’t be confused with the superior G Master lineup. He also expressed the prevailing preference of most travel photographers for fast zoom lenses. Still, he found the prime lens trio surprisingly easy to integrate into a travel photographer’s workflow.

Ever used these compact prime lenses as travel lenses? Share your experience with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!