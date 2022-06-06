Do you have a photo where you love the scene but hate the sky? Maybe the weather that day wasn’t the best, or you simply think the sky could have been more dramatic. The Sky Replacement feature on Photoshop comes to the rescue with its collection of preset sky image for enhancing your photos. However, you also have to make sure that your images show a smooth transition between the sky and the foreground. If that sounds something you need help with, we found just the quick tutorial for you!

In his video above, Matt Kloskowski shares his tips for creating better edges when using the Sky Replacement feature in Photoshop. Within this feature is the new Edge Lighting adjustment, which helps with creating smoother transitions when replacing the sky in your photos. Koskowski demonstrates how you can make the most out of this setting, and how to choose the best sky to match your foreground.

That said, keep in mind that you also need to be careful about the look you’re going for with this tool. When you’re replacing a dark sky with a bright one or vice versa, you’re doing something that tends to be unnatural. Kloskowski also touches on this topic a bit. Hopefully, his insights gave you a better idea on how to approach the Sky Replacement feature.

