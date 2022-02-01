New year, new gear — or is it, really? How many of you out there aren’t even thinking about upgrading to a newer camera or fancier lens? More importantly, how many of you still prefer using your old cameras to this day?

Since he still kept some old cameras to this day, Steve O’Nions decided to share some thoughts on the topic. “I’m sure we’ve all had times when a new piece of equipment has failed to live up to expectations,” he noted in his description. This may remind you of how you always reverted on an old but trusty camera for an important shoot. Or, maybe you even got yourself a new camera in the recent years. Then, the excitement turned to struggling with controls, handling and other technical stuff.

Changes in build quality, as O’Nions said, is often the first thing photographers notice when they get a new camera. He noticed that more often than not, camera gear gets updated with so many complicated and unnecessary technical features that their build quality tends to suffer. As a result, many photographers opt to not invest in camera bodies anymore. It’s not like how people would invest in a Hasselblad camera and use it for decades; these days, 4 or 5 years are more typical.

At the end of the day, of course, it’s still all up to you. Your shooting style, technical requirements and personal preferences will affect your choice of camera gear. Still, it never hurts to keep one or two old cameras around, for some or all the reasons mentioned. Maybe you have a certain fondness for one of your old workhorses, and any of these reasons can finally help you understand why!

Do you share Steve O’Nions’ thoughts on old cameras? Which old camera remains your trusty favorite or workhorse to this day? Share your gear insights with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!