If you’re new to photography or want to start doing it more seriously, knowing what to avoid is just as important as keeping in mind all the nifty tips and tricks. As a beginner, you’ll definitely make plenty of mistakes and may find the learning curve to be steep. However, you’ll be able save time if you steer clear of the most common beginner photography mistakes.

In his quick video above, Canada-based Peter McKinnon gives a rundown of the beginner photography mistakes he did. He also shares his thoughts on what he believes he could have done better when he was starting out. These include some of the simplest things that many beginners probably don’t think about at first, but actually makes all the difference — from taking photos to editing your work. We suggest taking some notes, as his insights will most likely help you learn the craft faster and take better photos sooner.

