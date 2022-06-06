Still looking for the perfect gift for the Sony photographer dads in your life? Tamron just dropped a bunch of discounted lenses for Sony APS-C and full-frame mirrorless cameras. If you’re after some versatile zoom lenses or trusty wide angle primes, you might just find what you need in Tamron’s Father’s Day deals!

The biggest savings comes with the 150-500mm f/5.6-6.7 for full-frame mirrorless cameras (see our review). The compact and lightweight ultra telephoto zoom lens is one of the two Tamron lenses that bagged TIPA Awards for 2022. With the Father’s Day deals, you can get this year’s “Best Full Frame Ultra Telephoto Zoom Lens” at $200 off! Only the best for the awesome photographer dads out there!

And don’t forget to check out savings on Tamron’s other mirrorless lenses, including the 70-180mm f/2.8, the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 and more!