Have you set your eyes on Nikon as your next camera, but can’t decide between a DSLR or a mirrorless camera? The latest Nikon camera and lens deals from B&H may help you finally take a pick!

Of course, if you’re the DSLR type, Nikon D850 is the obvious choice. With features like a 46-megapixel image sensor, 4K video recording capabilities, sophisticated and reliable AF system, impressive battery life and a large and bright optical viewfinder, it’s one of the best full frame DSLRs you can get your hands on today. If you do decide to go with it, you’ll save $200 with today’s deal!

Meanwhile, if you’re thinking of making the switch from DSLR to mirrorless, today’s deals got you covered with Nikon Z5 and Nikon Z6. If you’re new to mirrorless cameras, the entry-level full-frame Z5, which will save you $100 with today’s deal, is a great choice. Otherwise, you may want to upgrade to the all-around performer Z6, which comes at $400 off!

Apart from these two cameras, a bunch of Nikon lenses are also up for grabs at discounted prices. If you’re eyeing the versatile NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8, you’re especially lucky, as today’s deals will save you $200!

Nikon camera and lens deals