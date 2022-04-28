Are you a photographer interested in doing video work using drones or action cameras? If you’re yet to get started or still unsure about which camera to use, today’s video gear deals may help you narrow down the options!

Whether you’re planning to shoot video content to complement your photography or want to add a different view to your existing video work, using the right camera for the job matters. However, this means that the best tool depends on the project you want to create. If you find that you need both a drone and an action camera, we think you should take advantage of the video gear deals that we recently spotted on B&H.

Deciding between the GoPro HERO9 and HERO10? Whichever you chose, the video gear deals below will also save $50. Meanwhile, if you have eyes for the DJI Mavic 3, it currently comes with $150 in savings. Likewise, the DJI Mavic Fly More Combo, which adds additional accessories to the Mavic 3, also comes with a $150 price slash.

More video gear deals