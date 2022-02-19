If you’ve been itching to get your hands on a full-frame mirrorless camera without breaking the bank, you might want to see this deal on the Canon EOS RP. Right now, you can get this excellent camera with the equally brilliant 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM for just $1,299!

The Canon EOS RP is one of the unsung heroes in the world of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame 26.2-megapixel camera punches well above its price point. It features the incredible Canon Dual Pixel autofocus system that has been class-leading for many years. It sports a fantastic EVF as well as a fully articulating screen, it has some weather sealing and it can claim to be the smallest full-frame mirrorless camera on the market!

The Canon EOS RP is a full-frame bargain

The RP can obtain focus in 0.05 seconds. There’s eye-tracking, excellent tracking performance, and it can focus down to -5EV, which means this camera can virtually see in the dark. You’ll also gain access to some of the best mirrorless lenses on the market! There’s not a bad Canon RF lens out there. The great thing about this deal is that the Canon EOS RP comes with one of those stellar lenses.

I have used the Canon RF 24-105mm f4-7.1 IS STM on multiple occasions and it has always performed incredibly well. The lens is light, easy to use and incredibly sharp. You can, of course, buy the EOS RP by itself for $999, or you can bundle it up with other lenses. However, the bundle with the 24-105 f/4-7.1 is the one to go for. If you’re looking to finally ditch your DSLR, or if you want to step up to a full-frame camera from APS-C options, the Canon EOS RP offers great specs and top performance at a price that’s almost unheard of for full-frame cameras. Check out all the deals on the RP below.