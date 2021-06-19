Sometimes you might feel in a funk. It happens to the best of us.

We may love what we do for work and motivation is high, but sometimes we just lose that drive and we may start to question what we do for work. Not only is motivation important in life in general, but it’s important for business.

In this article, I’ll dive into some reasons why your motivation may be decreasing and some tips to reverse it.

Working full-time for a consulting company as well as a photographer, I’ve experienced dips in motivation and I want to share my experiences.

Let’s dive in.

What decreases motivation?

Let’s first touch on some things that can lead to a decrease in motivation to your business.

1. No goal

The first thing that can lead to a decrease in motivation is not having or knowing what you want your goal to be.

Oftentimes, it’s hard to know where we are going if we don’t even know where we want to end up. We might just be aimlessly taking gigs and working on our business without knowing our goals for the month, for the quarter, for the year or even five years down the road!

Now, I can’t tell you what your goal should be, because everyone has different goals. Some have personal goals, financial goals, social goals, etc. That’s up to you to reflect internally on what you want to do with your business.

The important part is that you know what that thing is so you can wake up everyday knowing where it is you want to end up.

2. Aiming low

On the note of not having a goal, the second thing that can lead to a decrease in motivation is not aiming high enough with your goals.

If you set a goal that is too low, you may not be excited for it. In the consulting world, we often tell our clients to set stretch goals and you will be surprised how many times this “stretch” goal often ends up being hit.

Once we set something in our head, we will take the necessary steps and actions to try and reach that goal. So why not set a high goal in the beginning?

3. Not trying new things for the business

The third thing that I have seen lead to a decrease in motivation for my business, is not trying new things.

When running your own business, you can have a lot of plates spinning because you are the sales person, the marketer, the finance person, the CEO, etc. You are all the departments and all the departments are you.

It’s important that when running your business, you try a lot of new things and stick with the things that work and discard the ones that don’t.

For example, you may have heard of SEO for photography or running Google ads but haven’t gotten around to it.

Well, by learning these new things and seeing if they work for your business, it brings an excitement to the table and will help keep things fresh.

For me personally, I’m exploring explainer videos for my business as a new video marketing tool channel, and I’m starting to use Pinterest for pinning photos that I’ve removed the background on.

4. Not being consistent

Motivation comes and goes. It’s a part of life.

Don’t wait for motivation because you might go weeks without motivation. What’s important to have is consistency. Because on the days you are really unmotivated, you will still want to be consistent.

What’s helped me is to plan out my weekly schedule on Sundays. This way when Monday hits, I hit the ground running.

Learn to be consistent and you can conquer anything.

Motivation comes and goes

In conclusion, these are the four biggest tips I have for you if you find yourself losing motivation in your business. Especially if you just find your self stuck at home like I still am for the most part.

Just remember, that motivation can come and go and that it’s a natural part of life. When you are feeling unmotivated, just know that you aren’t alone.

Stay consistent, stay grateful, and you will see great success. Good luck!