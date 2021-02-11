Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with photographer Riley Arthur about the challenges of journalism, building relationships and publishing tips. Get ready to be inspired!

We discuss:

How Riley got started in the industry

The challenges of being a journalist today (physical distancing, health issues, the pandemic)

The challenges of getting published

How she built a relationship with National Geographic

The importance of special projects, and why diners are a central focus for her

Advice for photographers just starting out

Check out Riley’s new book on Amazon: “Phone Photography for Everybody: iPhone Photojournalism Techniques (Phone Photography for Everybody Series)”

You can find Riley at:

