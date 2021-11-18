Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with renowned photographer Art Wolfe’s as he celebrates his 70th birthday with the publication of his 124th book, “Night on Earth”!

Check out Platypod.com, the world’s most compact tripod for photographers!

We discuss:

How Art got started in the industry

The impact the pandemic has had on his photography career

Photographers and artists he drew inspiration from

The backstory behind his new book, Night on Earth , available on his website and Amazon

, available on his website and Amazon The discipline it takes to consistently write books

The role of relationship building when traveling

Advice for photographers just starting out

Art Wolfe can be found at:

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line BEYOND TECHNIQUE IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Share this podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.