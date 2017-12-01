Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Travel Tip – Media Bag Tags

0

I travel for work – a lot. One of the coolest travel tricks I use came from fellow Photofocus author Doug Daulton. Every time I’d check a bag, I’d fill out one of the paper tags that airlines give for free on the ticket counter. Most times, it wouldn’t last the duration of the flight. Checked bags get tossed around a bunch, especially with connecting flights. So I was looking to order some plastic bag tags that would last and Doug recommended self-laminating luggage tags.
These bag tags are great! I use the Travelon Self-Laminating luggage tags, but there are a bunch of different brands on Amazon that all do the same thing. They’re self-adhesive so I can keep a few blanks in my bag, they’re durable, and they look professional.

Here’s the Secret:

How many times has your bag been overweight? Even by a few pounds? Most airlines offer media bags up to 75lbs, but require you to prove that you’re actually media. So the trick is when you make your bag tags, print out a label or order custom cards that say MEDIA on the back side in big, bold letters. When you stick them together, one side of the bag tag will have your business card contact info and the back side will have a MEDIA tag. Next time you’re at the counter, you can show the gate agent your media tag and get a media rate for your bag. It’s big, bold, and looks professionally made. It’s great!
You can order a 3-pack of self-laminating luggage tags on Amazon here or a 10-pack here. It’s worth having them for every bag you own, and to keep a few in your travel bag just in case you come back from your trip with an extra bag.

Nick Minore

Nick Minore is a photo and video professional. A busy schedule keeps him always on the go, whether producing live sports broadcasts for TV and the web, or a portrait photo shoot on the beach near his home in Florida. Always with a camera in hand, Nick enjoys experimenting with new cameras and shooting techniques. Technology has always come naturally to him and he loves to share tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your gear or software.

Connect with Nick using the links to the left, or email nick (@) photofocus.com.

Latest posts by Nick Minore (see all)

Categories: Cinematography Learn Photography Tutorials Tags: bag tags media travel

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts