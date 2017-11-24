Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Get Creative With Adobe Stock

Get Creative with Adobe Stock

0

Adobe Stock is a service that provides designers and businesses with access to millions of high-quality images to use in their creative projects. Here’s how to use Adobe Stock as a tool for creativity and inspiration.

Finding inspiration

If you find yourself in a creative slump, browse Adobe Stock for ideas. It can be an image, background or even an element that inspires a creative shoot. I used this concept while working on my Assassin Series. Up to this point, I’ve been photographing the subjects on a black background. I liked it, but I knew it was time for something more. I found a city skyline that inspired me to have the Assassin on top of a building. Later that week, we shot the Assassin sitting on a box and created the composite in Photoshop.

Stacey Li-Assassin on Black
Background Cityscape
The Assassin Photo
The Assassin

Elements help tell a story.

A movie poster of a television show; “Major Crimes”, inspired me to photograph a good friend of mine who happens to be a police officer. I saw the use of a crime scene tape and thought it would make a cool prop for a movie poster. I intended to use real crime scene tape during the shoot, but after searching Adobe Stock for a background image, I stumbled upon a stock crime scene element. The final composite was made in Photoshop.

Crime Scene Tape from Adobe Stock
A city road from Adobe Stock
Starting Photo of Police Officer
Final composite of Police Officer

Try before you buy

The Adobe Stock service is built right into the Adobe desktop apps—such as Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, and InDesign CC—so you can search, browse, and add assets to your Creative Cloud Libraries without initially buying the image. You can composite and make changes to see if the image is right for the composition. Once you decide it’s what you want, you purchase the item from inside Photoshop. The watermark will disappear and you don’t have to recreate the composite!

How to Licence Adobe Stock

The next time you feel in a creative slump, spend 30 minutes browsing Adobe Stock for inspiration. It’s best to keep a notebook handy or a Google Doc open so you can write out your creative thoughts.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Adobe Software Tags: Adobe Stock Creative Ideas creative slump Photography Inspiration

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts