Photofocus partners mpb.com have a few special deals on used gear. Their marketplace is an awesome way to buy the gear you need or sell gear you don’t.
- $100 off Canon EF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM II lenses
- $550 off Canon EOS 5DS R bodies
- $50 off Fuji X-T1 bodies
- $70 off Nikon AF-S 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR DX lenses
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Special Deals on Used Gear - November 7, 2017
- Knowing How To Fly In ATTI Mode Might Save Your Drone - November 5, 2017
- Perfectly Clear Version 3.5 is Shipping Now - October 31, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.