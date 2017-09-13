Enhancing Drone Panoramas and Removing Noise

Image credit – Jag_cz on Adobe Stock.

Enhancing images with filters from Learning Aerial Photography with Drones by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres

Noise reduction and sharpening for panoramic images from Learning Aerial Photography with Drones by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres

Enhancing images with filters

You’ve seen the benefit of filters earlier when working with raw files, let’s explore some filters that are useful to really fix a panoramic photo. All right, well let’s take a look at another panorama. This one’s already been merged, using the same techniques as before, and we’ll drag that newly merged file into Photoshop. And this is one that we shot when we were out at the park up in Maryland, and the skies were great that day. – [Guest] Oh yeah. – [Host] I really like the details here and the raw file looks good, this is the DMG raw file.

I think we’re in pretty good shape. I’m gonna put a little bit of a gradient there, on the sky, let’s cool that temperature down just a little, it’s feeling pretty good. And we’ll open that up as a smart object. Now, there’s nothing wrong with this image. It’s got good depth, good detail, but filters can sometimes help. There’s a lot of filters, one of the ones I sometimes use that’s built in is called find edges, and when you first run it Frances, it’s awful.

It makes everything look like a pencil drawing. And that’s kind of useless like you would never develop your photo that way. – [Frances] It almost looks like a negative. – [Host] But if we double click here on the blending arrow, what happens is we can change the blend mode. So we can drop that in the multiply mode to get rid of the whites, and now it’s leaving just those edges that it detected as sort of an overlay. So let’s apply that, and punch in, and what you’ll see there is that it basically acted like tracing.

So it went around the edges, found the details, and layered them in. Now it’s a little bit strong still, so you can double click on that opacity blending arrow, and not just change the blending mode but also lower the opacity, but there at a lower value, what that does is kinda cool. It essentially helps find the edges and almost puts a light, thin ink outline around everything to help get some of the detail.

Yeah, it looks nice.So that works well. Let’s turn that filter off. Another one that I like to use is from a company called Athentech. And they have a free product called Perfect Exposure, you can also use the trial version of Perfectly Clear Complete to get their tone adjustment, and this allows for some pretty cool things. So let’s start with tone. So first up, their perfect exposure algorithm analyzes the exposure and automatically calculates the value. And you can see there it made the whites white, the blacks black, and sort of fixed everything in between and got a more even exposure.

Which the camera couldn’t do. The camera had to measure the whole scene, and it couldn’t expose the trees differently than the sky. So that helped. Then we can move that black point to force the blacks to be darker, we can use a little bit of depth here, and they have high contrast or high definition. And this is an alternative to what Photoshop or Light Room would call clarity, and I think if you look at that, it’s really helping bring out the details and the blacks. We’ll do a little bit of light diffusion to soften the light, and now add some color.

And their color adjustments allow for what they call color restoration, which brings back the colors very richly, and it does it not based on saturation, but it deals with the intensity based on the black point. So it’s a totally different way of getting rich colors. So if you look at the before and the after, we just have better exposure and better color. Those two working together, it just feels richer. Yeah, it looks really nice, it almost looks like you shot during low sunset.

And that was not when we were there. It was the middle of the day and it was awful lighting, wasn’t it? (laughs) We could put a little bit of fidelity in here, and that helps get the blues and the greens back to a more natural state, and then we also can deal, if there’s tint, it will help remove any color cast issues. And then we can do a little bit of enhancement on the blue sky, and a little bit of enhancement here, either brown or green boost, to bring out the forest a bit. I gotta be careful there, it’s getting a little bit on the clouds, so I’m gonna skip that one.

But I think that’s a nice enhancement. It’s got its own sharpening built in, but I think that’s a good overall adjustment, so I’ll hit okay, and what it does is it’s gonna calculate the new image. And so if we pop out there, we can look at the before and the after, it definitely got more detail, and I’m gonna put that find edges back on as well, for a little bit of that line edge, and that looks good to me.

I think that’s a good solid image. All right, well now that we got that idea down on using filters, let’s go back to that first example, and we’ll do a little bit of enhancement with noise correction.

Noise reduction and sharpening for panoramic images