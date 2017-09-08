The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast September 8, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, we chat with Lori Nordstrom about promoting your photography business. Specifically, we chat about:
- The importance of doing your research before reaching out to prospective clients
- The concept of “owning your zipcode”
- Picking up the phone for reaching out to businesses
- Using emails to reach out to individuals
- Building your network and making lists
- The timeline of putting on a promotion for your photography business
- Throwing special portrait parties and the process of upselling afterwards
- The concept of cause-related marketing, as well as giving back to your community
- Planning your charitable marketing campaigns to make a profit — which allows you to give more
Check out Lori’s 20 Marketing Ideas (free!) Ebook:
You can find Lori at:
- NordstromPhoto.com: her client site
- PhotoTalk.biz: her site for photographers
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
