The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast July 14, 2017

In this episode, we chat with renowned fashion photographer Lindsay Adler about:
- The pivotal moments in her life that influenced her career
- The importance of studying business in addition to photography
- Seeking wise council from others
- Knowing the technical reasons behind why an image is “good” or “bad”
- Finding your own style and seeing photography as an art
- Taking constructive criticism and using it to your advantage to improve your skills as a photographer
- Building relationships with related vendors
- The artists that have influenced her work
- The struggle between being happy with your work and also continuously striving to improve
You can find Lindsay Adler at:
- Lindsey on Instagram @lindseyadler_photo
- LindsayAdlerPhotography.com
- LearnwithLindsay.com
