Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Where to Store Your Model Release Forms

0

Recently I wrote about how Digital model or property release forms have made it easy for photographers to always have a release handy. Now the next step is where to store the forms. Here’s how to organize and store the forms to keep them safe and easily accessible.

Storing Digital Release Forms

Most digital release form applications have the ability to email both the photographer and model a PDF of the release. It’s tempting to keep this in your inbox or in the application. A better solution is to create a “Model Release” subfolder in the same folder as the images the release is for. This makes it easy to find and easier to match the release to the images.

Storing a Paper Release Form

If you prefer paper release forms, scan the original. File the original paper release like you normally do but add the scanned release to the subfolder “Model Release” in the same folder as the images the release is for. You still have the paper release, but now you also have a digital reference release. You can use a traditional scanner or a scanner app for your phone or tablet. Camscanner by INTSIG is a great Android, iPhone, iPad and Windows 8 application.

What happens if my hard drive crashes?

Following the 321 Backup theory—3 copies of your data, 2 stored locally and 1 stored off-site—will keep your release forms safe and secure. In the event of a hard drive failure, you have two other identical copies to restore from.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts

Subscribe