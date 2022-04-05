Lightroom Hangouts continue! On Thursday, April 7, 2022, join longtime friends Rich Harrington and Vanelli as they catch up and talk about their favorite Lightroom workflows. This is a time to ask them the questions you’ve wanted to ask.
What will they cover?
- How AI is incredibly powerful when culling and editing photos
- How Lightroom integrates with other photo software like AfterShoot and Luminar
- How they edit their images so they are what they saw while taking the pictures
Want to join them? Register here and join us Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET!
