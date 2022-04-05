Lightroom Hangouts continue! On Thursday, April 7, 2022, join longtime friends Rich Harrington and Vanelli as they catch up and talk about their favorite Lightroom workflows. This is a time to ask them the questions you’ve wanted to ask.

What will they cover?

How AI is incredibly powerful when culling and editing photos

How Lightroom integrates with other photo software like AfterShoot and Luminar

How they edit their images so they are what they saw while taking the pictures

Want to join them? Register here and join us Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET!