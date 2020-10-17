5DayDeal is back and you’re wondering, is it worth getting? If you’re just getting into photography or you have been practicing photography your entire life, the simple answer is yes. Here’s why.

Enhance your skills and help others at the same time

The 5DayDeal consists of courses from many world-class photographers you already follow and love. They have donated their courses to keep the deal affordable and to help spread photography knowledge.

It costs just $89, and 10% of every bundle purchase is donated to charity partners. Since 2014, they have been able to donate more than $1,800,000 to charity. By helping others, you’ll be helping yourself too!

This bundle includes great lessons on flash photography and lighting

This year’s 5DayDeal includes excellent classes on flash photography and understanding light. Here’s a quick review of three of my favorite courses.

Magic With Any Light — Jerry Ghionis

Jerry has an easy way of explaining lighting — especially natural lighting — and adds extra helpful information on how he is able to capture the shot.

In his “Magic With Any Light” course, Jerry took this image of a wedding couple against a pillar in a backyard. He shows how he looks for interesting light and locations. Then he poses the subjects, dials in the proper camera settings and then creates emotion from the subjects.

He does this so naturally, I paused the video and wrote down his five steps:

Light Location Pose Exposure Emotion

Like any skill, practice these steps until they become second nature for you.

One Light Masterclass — Joel Grimes

In his “One Light Masterclass,” Joel teaches a simpler way of understanding lighting. Instead of learning light ratios the old fashion way, Joel shows how he cracked the code and offers a new way to become proficient at lighting. Understanding that lighting is subjective, your goal is to match the light to your end result.

The same lighting setup you use to light a Zombie — although technically correct — may not be the right choice when lighting a bride. Joel reminds us not everyone will like what you do, you need to learn to accept that. In the end, the most important thing is what you like.

Quality of light is determined to how BROAD your light is in relation to your subject, and how much bounce or fill light is falling on your subject.

Location Lighting Masterclass — Piet Van den Eynde

In his “Location Lighting Masterclass,” Piet takes you through what gear he will use and why. He starts off by demonstrating how he is able to capture the shot using only natural light, then gradually adds flash.

Along the way, he explains the different options you have when using a portrait lens versus a wide-angle lens. In the end, he cleverly produces an image combining the beautiful depth of field associated with a portrait lens with a nice wide view commonly used with a wide-angle lens.

Overall, Piet explains his technique so well a beginner can follow along and an advance photographer will appreciate his direct to the point approach.

These are just three of the six lighting classes included in this year’s 5DayDeal. My suggestion? After purchasing the deal, set aside an uninterrupted hour each day or every other day and watch a course. Take notes and then apply them to a practice shoot. Soon they will become second nature.