Often I’ll end up visiting a bookstore to check out fun coffee table books and photography books. I have to have something for my home that will help guests be converted to taking pictures!
So there I was, looking at a table of neatly piled and organized books when I was handed a book that had a slick little title, Read This If You Want to Take Great Photographs by Henry Carroll. Great Photographs, eh? Clearly, I had to find out what I was missing!
The challenge
The cracked the book open to be met with a random page with the title of:
All good photographers use ‘Manual’, right?
I knew I was already in for a treat when I read that line. You see, I like shooting in “manual.” I’d say I’m on it a good 85% of the time I have a camera in my hand. While I’m told I’m a pretty decent photographer, I don’t attribute my awesome-sauce skills to the use of “Manual.”
Many of my friends shoot in manual so it is kind of hard to see someone bash the use of “Manual.” It takes some understanding in order to get what you want out of using it. For the novice, using “Manual” alone isn’t going to instantaneously make you a czar of photography. Nevertheless, the title got my interest … for a second.
In the first paragraph on the page, I was met with this line.
‘Manual’ (M) is a waste of time.
A waste of time?
I probably should have put the book down at that point, but I kept on torturing myself. The author explained a fact:
“In ‘Manual’ your camera is still telling you what it thinks is the ‘correct exposure’, in exactly the same way that it does in every other mode. But instead of making the changes for you, you have to do it all yourself.”
Facepalm.
Well, that correct exposure is a reading from the light meter in the camera, right?
Then he continues to write about how adjusting off the light meter is “effectively shooting in ‘Program” (P), and taking a lot longer.”
I disagree
While he may be correct in saying that to those who don’t understand anything about photography, I feel that the use of “Manual” is far from a waste of time for those who really want to understand how to make great photos.
Shooting in “Manual” with a bit of understanding, can give you the outcome that you want, quicker and more constantly in many situations. It makes it easy to brighten and darken an image, adding or taking away depth of field.
The author feels that using “Exposure Compensation” is a quicker and easier way to shoot in “Manual,” but the settings that the camera will use will still change as the light that is gathered changes — a specific case is when you’re moving around a subject and readjusting composition, but still want to keep the same exposure. Or, if you’re like me and shoot in the studio a lot, the use of “Manual” is almost necessary with strobes.
So why photograph using manual?
I will reiterate that shooting in “Manual” does not automatically make great pictures. Nor will it make you a “good photographer.” It will give you more control when you need it, especially after you understand how light works and how your camera reads light.
You need to level up in order to use it (gotta love video game references).
So, keep shooting. Learn to understand your camera and light. Most importantly, keep an open mind! That’s how I’ve seen great photographers created.
By the way, the rest of the book wasn’t half bad … it was quirky and mostly my style. But don’t shoot manual? This one little thing just bugged the living daylights out of me.
What do you think? Comments welcome below.
There are many good photographers who keep their camera on program, or shutter or aperture priority. I do not think there is a wrong way to do it. I do however think that photographers need to spend more time thinking and less time clicking. In a way your camera settings define you as a photographer. If you’re on auto all the time, are you trying? Do you care about the art? You might and you might spend more time on composition, and that’s perfectly fine. But I think that as long as you recognize and fully understand what you’re doing… Read more »
I agree. I think the auto program things are fine… as long as you know why your camera is acting the way it does under those settings.
I shoot in manual about half the time. The other half I’m usually in aperture priority (with the rare occasion for shutter priority). If I’m shooting a composition where I have plenty of time, manual it is. But walking around (street photography), I’m in aperture priority most of the time (although I do like manual for street photography at night). Nothing wrong with either way. What I don’t like is when I hear (or read) people giving newbies the advice to “go ahead and start in auto, then work your way up…” That’s just wrong. Start shooting manual from the… Read more »
Zomg, totally agree. Learn about the camera and how you’re supposed to use it! I mean, heck, if you’re rich and really want a super super expensive and big camera that’s going to give you the same results of the best point and shoot, eh.. go ahead and get the big dslr, right? Hhahaa… If you’re serious about photography, I’d say do what you said!! Start with manual!
What an interesting topic and will continue to be one until you can’t use manual. Every camera is based on the same science, but they do some things just a ‘little’ different, otherwise they would ‘be’ the same camera. That said, you have to know your camera and it takes almost as long for a seasoned photographer to learn how to use all of a new camera as it does a newer photographer to use his first camera…because the seasoned photographer has more to apply. The use of the various ‘auto’ modes have a host of uses most which can… Read more »
It’s very disappointing when you want to make a panorama, and your individual images’ exposures don’t match up. Lightroom’s “match exposures” can’t always fix this. The solution is to shoot manual.
That, and I can’t trust my camera’s (one of the large brands whose name ends in ‘n’) light meter anyway. In motorsports, a white vehicle, followed by a red vehicle, and then a black vehicle, will all meter differently regardless of the chosen metering mode. Manual fixes this.
Thanks for sharing! I’d also freak out about the color reflection and perception of the camera– kinda forgot about that sports realm!
I’m in aperture priority 95% of the time! I use a rather handy combination of programmed buttons on the camera where spot metering is a simple finger press, exposure lock is again a simple thumb press and I never use exposure compensation. Backlighting is so easy to work with this way.
I recommend that ALL beginners be in manual mode until they can walk around and be confiident enough to ‘know’ what the exposure should be in any particular scene ( sunny sixteen, anyone? ). There really is no ‘short cut’ to learning one’s craft.
I totally agree. I used to use Av all the time, but then I got frustrated with spot metering on faces and hitting the exposure compensation.
Stamp of approval.
I have a Panasonic Lumix FZ100. I use manual a great deal with I am taking close ups. I think I have much better control for taking macros with Manual because I can focus better. And get the exposure I want.
I usely work in difficult light situations, concerts (take a look at clicksofconcerts.wordpress.com). I’ve experienced that I have more missers on A(v) or S than on M. A camera can only messure light, it can’t see what’s infront, it can’t think in advance. I always know what the shutter and the diaphragm is on. And I try to be prepared before I bring my camera to my eye.
Each to their own. I dropped my camera which has altered the sensors so that the lens is mega slow and doesn’t match up with the readings. So now I have to go with auto and hope for the best. It really only works in good light now. :)
Aww, poor camera!! That’s alright though, there’s new opportunities to get a new camera with the SongFreedom contest thing that’s coming soon! :)
Reblogged this on tatakadina and commented:
I agree with you “learn to understand your camera”
The best photographers understand all the modes of their camera, or cameras, the limitations of the the glass or gear they are using, and work to capture the subject in the correct artistic exposure within those limitations and with the limits of the light at the time depending on their subject or the moment they are attempting to capture. Or they can bring their own light too, I guess. They use all the tools provided to manipulate the image captured by the sensor to fill the image with “interesting” to capture the viewers attention and hopefully cause a response and… Read more »
I have people occasionally come to me and say ” I want to take as good of photos as you do; what kind of camera do use? ” And I just answer the ? with a ? , how do you shoot auto or program? Which usually ends up in the spiel, about how it is not as much the camera as the user, so why spend 2.000 + 0n a camera when you can spend a couple hundred on a really nice point and shoot! And we go out in the field with that camera on M and go… Read more »
I shoot in manual about half the time. The other half I’m usually in aperture priority (with the rare occasion for shutter priority). If I’m shooting a composition where I have plenty of time, manual it is. But walking around (street photography), I’m in aperture priority most of the time (although I do like manual for street photography at night). Nothing wrong with either way. What I don’t like is when I hear (or read) people giving newbies the advice to “go ahead and start in auto, then work your way up…” That’s just wrong. Start shooting manual from the… Read more »
Zomg, totally agree. Learn about the camera and how you’re supposed to use it! I mean, heck, if you’re rich and really want a super super expensive and big camera that’s going to give you the same results of the best point and shoot, eh.. go ahead and get the big dslr, right? Hhahaa… If you’re serious about photography, I’d say do what you said!! Start with manual!
It’s very disappointing when you want to make a panorama, and your individual images’ exposures don’t match up. Lightroom’s “match exposures” can’t always fix this. The solution is to shoot manual.
That, and I can’t trust my camera’s (one of the large brands whose name ends in ‘n’) light meter anyway. In motorsports, a white vehicle, followed by a red vehicle, and then a black vehicle, will all meter differently regardless of the chosen metering mode. Manual fixes this.
Thanks for sharing! I’d also freak out about the color reflection and perception of the camera– kinda forgot about that sports realm!
I have a Panasonic Lumix FZ100. I use manual a great deal with I am taking close ups. I think I have much better control for taking macros with Manual because I can focus better. And get the exposure I want.
I’m in aperture priority 95% of the time! I use a rather handy combination of programmed buttons on the camera where spot metering is a simple finger press, exposure lock is again a simple thumb press and I never use exposure compensation. Backlighting is so easy to work with this way.
I recommend that ALL beginners be in manual mode until they can walk around and be confiident enough to ‘know’ what the exposure should be in any particular scene ( sunny sixteen, anyone? ). There really is no ‘short cut’ to learning one’s craft.
I totally agree. I used to use Av all the time, but then I got frustrated with spot metering on faces and hitting the exposure compensation.
Stamp of approval.
What an interesting topic and will continue to be one until you can’t use manual. Every camera is based on the same science, but they do some things just a ‘little’ different, otherwise they would ‘be’ the same camera. That said, you have to know your camera and it takes almost as long for a seasoned photographer to learn how to use all of a new camera as it does a newer photographer to use his first camera…because the seasoned photographer has more to apply. The use of the various ‘auto’ modes have a host of uses most which can… Read more »
Reblogged this on tatakadina and commented:
I agree with you “learn to understand your camera”
Each to their own. I dropped my camera which has altered the sensors so that the lens is mega slow and doesn’t match up with the readings. So now I have to go with auto and hope for the best. It really only works in good light now. :)
Aww, poor camera!! That’s alright though, there’s new opportunities to get a new camera with the SongFreedom contest thing that’s coming soon! :)
I have people occasionally come to me and say ” I want to take as good of photos as you do; what kind of camera do use? ” And I just answer the ? with a ? , how do you shoot auto or program? Which usually ends up in the spiel, about how it is not as much the camera as the user, so why spend 2.000 + 0n a camera when you can spend a couple hundred on a really nice point and shoot! And we go out in the field with that camera on M and go… Read more »
I usely work in difficult light situations, concerts (take a look at clicksofconcerts.wordpress.com). I’ve experienced that I have more missers on A(v) or S than on M. A camera can only messure light, it can’t see what’s infront, it can’t think in advance. I always know what the shutter and the diaphragm is on. And I try to be prepared before I bring my camera to my eye.
The best photographers understand all the modes of their camera, or cameras, the limitations of the the glass or gear they are using, and work to capture the subject in the correct artistic exposure within those limitations and with the limits of the light at the time depending on their subject or the moment they are attempting to capture. Or they can bring their own light too, I guess. They use all the tools provided to manipulate the image captured by the sensor to fill the image with “interesting” to capture the viewers attention and hopefully cause a response and… Read more »
There are many good photographers who keep their camera on program, or shutter or aperture priority. I do not think there is a wrong way to do it. I do however think that photographers need to spend more time thinking and less time clicking. In a way your camera settings define you as a photographer. If you’re on auto all the time, are you trying? Do you care about the art? You might and you might spend more time on composition, and that’s perfectly fine. But I think that as long as you recognize and fully understand what you’re doing… Read more »
I agree. I think the auto program things are fine… as long as you know why your camera is acting the way it does under those settings.