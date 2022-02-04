Why do you take photos? It’s a valid question, isn’t it? Especially in this day and age when everyone has a camera in their purse or pocket.

Personally, I’ve been taking photos most of my life. It’s a passion. Maybe it didn’t start out that way, but over the years (probably early on) it developed into something I can’t not do! It’s therapy, peace, my happy place, grounding, getting my butt out of the house, contemplation, wondering, wandering and a whole lot more.

The fact that I can share little bits of my world and the world around me isn’t always that important. Sure, if I can take someone back to a place they grew up, vacationed at, or get someone to see the world around them in a different way, or if I can evoke some sort of emotions by sharing one of my images that’s a bonus. Mostly, I photograph for myself. (Yes, I do sell images as a way to share my passion, but that’s another post!)

Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe sunset

The why take photos changes from moment to moment

Does this mean that every photo is going to be compositionally perfect, technically correct and worthy of putting out in the world? No, of course not. Sometimes images are just a recording of a moment in time, a memory to keep and possibly just because we thought it might be a good image. We know that isn’t always the case when we get home and upload the images and think, “what the hell was I thinking when I shot that?”

Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe

Sometimes we go out shooting to learn new things and we come back with nothing suitable for anything but figuring out what we did wrong. You know what? That’s all OK!

Neither of these images from Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe is perfect. I can see I’m going to have to go back and rework/fix the black and white image especially. If I feel like it. Depends on what I think I might do with it. In the end, Lake Tahoe is and always will be a special and magical place for me.

So, if you like these images, great! If not, it’s OK with me, they bring back memories, make me sigh and help me remember one of my favorite places on earth.

You’ve heard it a million times, art is subjective. What I like and what you like are rarely going to be the same.

So, why do YOU take photos? Tell me in the comments! I’d love to hear your stories.