With each conflict that our world experiences, we get to see through the lens of photographers that simply exceed expectations. Julia Kochetova recently sat down with CBS News Mornings to look at some of her photographs from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kochetova’s photographs focus on capturing the details of the war. Close-ups of soldiers with helmets on, reflections of the destruction in a glass building, packs of military gear lying on a bed and soldiers taking a break by sitting in a chair.

Her photographs of the war focus on the darkness that is often perceived by violence, with many photos in black and white. She does an amazing job capturing the emotion of the people she does choose to include.

Simply put, this is war photojournalism at its finest.

You can see more of Kochetova’s photographs on Instagram.

We wish nothing but the best for our friends in Ukraine. Here’s how you can help.