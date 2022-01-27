File storage and backups are things that all creators need to take very seriously. In an instant, all of your files, all of your client’s images could be wiped out. Unfortunately, SSDs generally aren’t cheap. However, we have found some incredible deals on blazing fast SSDs that should not be overlooked by any creator.
One thing you absolutely cannot leave to chance is the safety and security of your RAW files, your JPEGs and your video files. I have been in the situation of losing years of work due to failing hard drives and let me tell you, it’s gut-wrenching and heartbreaking when it happens.
Prices on super fast SSD drives that are incredibly safe and secure have plummeted over the last few months. Now is the time to stock up on storage so you can safely store and backup all of your work. Check out the deals on these fantastic SSDs and make the most of the deals while you can.
Fast SSD drives on sale
Samsung
- Samsung T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 500GB – Up to 1050MB/s: $84.99 (Save $15)
- Samsung SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB: $114.99 (Save $55)
- Samsung T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 2TB – Up to 1050MB/s: $259.99 (Save $70)
Sandisk SSD
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid State Drive – Up to 2000MB/s: $169.99 (Save $140)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid State Drive – Up to 2000MB/s: $324.97 (Save $185.02)
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid State Drive – Up to 2000MB/s: $699.99 (Save $200)
Sandisk Professional
- SanDisk Professional 500GB G-DRIVE SSD – Ultra-Rugged, External NVMe 1050 MB/s: $109.99 (Save $40)
- SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE Solid State Drive – Ultra-Rugged, External NVMe, Up to 1,050 MB/s: $289.99 (Save $110)
Western Digital SSD
- WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive, Gray, Up to 1,050 MB/s: $86.49 (Save $33.50)
- WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive, Gray, Up to 1,050 MB/s: $127.49 (Save $72.50)
- WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive, Gray, Up to 1,050 MB/s: $259.99 (Save $120)
- WD 4TB My Passport External Portable Solid State Drive, Grey, Up to 1,050 MB/s: $529.99 (Save $150)
