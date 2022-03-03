Backdrops are integral to all sorts of studio photography, from portraits to product shoots. As such, it’s a must to have the right backdrop for the right job. If you’re new to studio photography, it’s best to start putting together a collection of versatile backdrops as early as now. However, as a beginner, you don’t have to go for the expensive ones right away.

Fortunately, you can start with some staple ones like white, black or gray. They are useful for any photography project that requires a simple yet polished background. Then, there are also chromakey backdrops, which is a must-have for using custom backgrounds for both photo and video work.

