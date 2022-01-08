Photography books are a great way to learn new skills and improve your knowledge of the art form we love. Now is the best time of the year to curl up with a good book that will help you have your best ever year in photography.
There’s nothing like the start of a new year to focus on the most important thing in this world. You! We, as creators, spend so much time focusing on others people’s work and skillsets that we often neglect our own. I have made a new years resolution to read photography books that will challenge me and that will help me grow.
Fortunately, there are hundreds of incredible photography books out there that hit the spot. What’s even better is that some of the best photography reads out there are currently on sale. So, we have rounded up all some of the best books on the market that have huge discounts. Have a look at the list below, see if any of the books speak to you, and then use them to help you have your most creative year yet!
Photography books (tutorials) on sale
- Steal Like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative: $9.79 (Save $5.16)
- In Camera: How to Get Perfect Pictures Straight Out of the Camera Gordan Laing: $17.91 (Save $9.08)
- Extraordinary Everyday Photography: Awaken Your Vision to Create Stunning Images Wherever You Are: $17.99 (Save $8.00)
- Portraits with an iPhone: Photo Techniques for Pro Quality Images: $20.64 (Save $9.31)
- The Digital Photography Book: The step-by-step secrets for how to make your photos look like the pros’! Scott Kelby: $20.99 (Save $8.96)
- The Photographer’s Playbook: 307 Assignments and Ideas: $21.99 (Save $2.96)
- The Photographer’s Guide to Posing: Techniques to Flatter Everyone: $23.99 (Save $20.96)
- Digital Photography Complete Course: Learn Everything You Need to Know in 20 Weeks: $25.49 (Save $4.51)
- Dogtography: A Knock-Your-Socks-Off Guide to Capturing the Best Dog Photos on Earth: $28.49 (Save $16.51)
- The Dramatic Portrait: The Art of Crafting Light and Shadow: $31.99 (Save $7.96)
Great photography reads (culture) on sale
- America the Beautiful: A Story in Photographs: $25.10 (Save $14.90)
- Masters of Street Photography: $29.47 (Save $5.48)
- Another Day Not Wasted: Meditations on Photography, Art, and Wildness: $30.16 (Save $4.79)
- Brown Bohemians: Honoring the Light and Magic of Our Creative Community: $31.99 (Save $13.01)
- Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography: $34.99 (Save $30.01)
- Vivian Maier Developed: The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny: $35.99 (Save $4.01)
- The Art of Photography: A Personal Approach to Artistic Expression: $37.99 (Save $11.96)
- The Essence of Photography, 2nd Edition: Seeing and Creativity: $38.43 (Save $11.52)
- Photography: The Definitive Visual History: $45 (Save $5)
