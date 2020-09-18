Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with photographer Shiv Verma! Shiv discusses ways to foster your creativity and improve your photography business.

We discuss:

How Shiv got started as a professional photographer

The role patience plays in his photography process and workflow

Fun ways to stay creative during down time

Things Shiv is doing to keeping optimism and moral high

Ways to improve your photography business

His outlook on the photography industry moving forward

Advice for photographers just starting out in photography

Shiv can be found at ShivVerma.com

