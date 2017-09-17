image by dusanpetkovic1 and Adobe Stock
It’s that time… where we get to know our Photofocus readers a bit better. This helps us create better content for you.
When it comes time to work on a photo that you intend to print or share, how much time do you spend adjusting it on your computer?
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- QOTW: How Much Time Editing? - September 17, 2017
- QOTW: Which Brand Camera Will You Buy Next? - September 10, 2017
- Perfectly Clear Adds Two More Free Preset Packs for Landscape and Lifestyle - September 5, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.