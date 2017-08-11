The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast August 11, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, we chat with wedding photographers Justin and Mary Marantz about:
- the element of timeless storytelling through images
- building trust and connecting with each couple in a unique way
- repelling the wrong clients and attracting the right clients
- the value of printed, physical products
- putting together a great album for your clients
- knowing your why
- creating a truly wonderful experience for your clients
- dealing with the stress of shooting weddings
- being prepared with both equipment and knowledge
- dealing with the challenges of social media when shooting weddings
You can find Justin and Mary at:
- JustinandMaryWeddings.com
- JustinandMaryBlog.com
- JMtheguide.com
- @MaryMarantz and @JustinMarantz on Twitter
- Facebook.com/JustinandMary
- Check out Justin and Mary’s outstanding bio video here
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
