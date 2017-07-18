Photographer of the Day: Peter Skaugvold

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Peter Skaugvold “70709PS059 kopiera” or 70709PS059 copy”
While Sweedish photographer Peter Skaugvold’s naming of his photographs may not be called “inspired” his photograph of the long haired, blue eyed child reminds us of the beauty of childhood in a tousled, not-quite-clean faced way of children everywhere. The young one’s intense gaze suggests that the title might want to be “Through the Eyes of a Child.”
