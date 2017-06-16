Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

ACDSee — An Affordable and Powerful Digital Asset Manager

0

Note: ACDSee is avaiable in two versions.  Ultimate supports a layered file worklflow and Pro is for photos only.

If you own a digital camera (smartphones included) you need some way of organizing, editing and viewing your images. Just importing them into your pictures folders is a recipe for disaster. You need a Digital Asset Manager–DAM for short.

DAM’s help organize your images at a glance, have tools for quick edits and provide a way to share your image through email or social media sites. Sounds complicated and expensive? It’s not. Here’s how to use a program like ACDSee to organize your valuable memories.

Create a Master Folder

Create a master folder where you plan to organize and store your images. You can use your default operating system’s file manager. I created mine on an external drive and named it _Photography. I added the underscore so the folder would be at the top of the list.

Organizing and Creating Folders

Launch ACDSee–If you don’t have it, download a FREE trial–and navigate to your _photography folder. Right click on the folder, select New and click Folder. Type a descriptive name. If you plan on having multiple sets of photos, create a subfolder. I like adding the date with the year first to help organize the sets.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Use ACDSee to Import your Images

The folder structure we created in the previous step will be the same folder structure when viewed by our operating system’s standard file browser. Since we are using ACDSee as a DAM, we need to import our images using ACDSee’s File import.

Step 1: From the File menu select Import and choose From Disk.

Step 2: Navigate to the image folder you want and click OK.

Step 3: The Import Dialog Box appears. Select the images you want then click Browse to choose the destination folder. Click OK.

I like to rename the images but keep the camera’s numeric sequence. This serves as a serial number when I need to search for the image at a later time.

Step 4: Check Rename files to then click Edit. Choose Custom Name and seq number. Type a name then click OK.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Once everything is entered click import to copy your images into your folder. If you have worked with other DAM’s before, you will be pleasantly surprised on the import speed of ACDSee.  

Our images are now imported onto our computer but more importantly our DAM–ACDSee– has a file reference point record. Any changes, keywords we add, edits or rating we apply to the image will be recorded into ACDSee’s database.

BONUS Features

I’ve shown you how to use ACDSee as a Digital Assets Manager to organize your images but  ACDSee is also a powerful and easy to use image editor. There are several features that make color correction simple and fast. It’s intuitive design will have a beginner editing in no time.

Here’s a link to several great tutorials on their site — http://www.acdsystems.com/en/community/tagged/video

We’ve also posted our favorties here —
https://photofocus.com/tag/acdsee/

If you are part of the many complaining about paying a subscription fee for an image editing solution, ACDSee is right for you. For around $50—$75 dollars you own a copy of ACDSee.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts