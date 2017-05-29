New Lightroom Update Adds Cameras and Fixes Bugs

The new release supports two new cameras and one new lens. It also tackles several bugs. Adobe also released versions of Lr Mobile for iOS and Android that provide updated camera support. Check them out here.

New Camera Support in Lightroom CC 2015.10.1 / 6.10.1

Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70 (DC-TZ90,DC-TZ91, DC-TZ92, DC-T93)

Sony A9 (ILCE-9)

New Lens Profile Support in Lightroom CC 2015.10.1 / 6.10.1

Mount Name Sony FE Zeiss Batis 2.8/135



Bugs resolved