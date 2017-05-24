Photographer of the Day: ZoeEnPhos

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: ZoeEnPhos “The Calm Sea”



This photo is best viewed full screen (so be sure to check out ZoeEnPhos’s stream (linked above). There’s a lot to take in, and you’ll want to take your time exploring the tranquil scene. The endless sky reflected in the mirror-surface of the sea may catch your eye at first, but the longer you look, the more you’ll notice what lies beneath the surface. I’d love to see this printed large and hung on a wall. Thanks for sharing with our group!

