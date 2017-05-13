Creating a Scene with Photoshop, Adobe Fuse and Project Felix

It used to be that, if you wanted to use Photoshop for 3D images you’d need to invest in Photoshop Extended. Now however, 3D capabilities comes as standard but that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to understand or use straight out the box. To help us 2D people Adobe have made available two great applications, Fuse and Project Felix.

In This Video Tutorial

In this tutorial I take an image from Adobe Stock and 2 Fuse characters into Project Felix where I add a 3D suitcase. Then its back to Photoshop to finish it all off.

You can find more about creating 3D objects in my YouTube Channel too!