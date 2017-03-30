Studio Tip: Grip Arm Pin

A Grip Arm Pin is designed to be inserted into a grip head so a light or other accessory can be attached to it.
Connecting a Grip Arm Pin
Insert the pin into the proper sized hole of the grip head. Ensure the end with the lip is on top. This will prevent the pin from falling out when you loosen the knuckle.
Grip Arm Pin Video
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
