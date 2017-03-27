Category: Travel

Photographer: Mary Hulett “Grand Teton sunrise”



Photographer of the Day Mary Hulett ‘s image of the Grand Tetons has captured a picture perfect sunrise in the national park. This image contains every landscape photographer’s dream..interesting clouds, good color, and a great reflection. I feel like planning a trip to experience it for myself.

