Photographer: Mary Hulett “Grand Teton sunrise”
Photographer of the Day Mary Hulett ‘s image of the Grand Tetons has captured a picture perfect sunrise in the national park. This image contains every landscape photographer’s dream..interesting clouds, good color, and a great reflection. I feel like planning a trip to experience it for myself.
