Find Unknown Copyright Status in Lightroom and Fix it

I received an email from a reader saying he followed our advice and created a copyright preset in Lightroom. He is excited that all future images will now have his copyright information embedded in the image metadata. He wished he’d done it years ago on his older images. I told him here’s how to quickly find all unknown copyright images in your Lightroom catalog and then apply the copyright preset.

Lightroom’s powerful search feature

To find all images with an unknown copyright status, click Metadata on the Library filter. Change a column label to Copyright Status. Lightroom quickly shows how many images are copyrighted and how many are not. Click on unknown to filter the results.

Select all images and apply the copyright preset

Use keyboard shortcut Ctrl+A [Win] |Comm +A [Mac] to select all unknown copyright status. From the Preset drop-down menu, select a Copyright preset you would like to add. Lightroom adds your copyright information to these images and the status changes to Copyright.

It’s a good idea to check for unknown copyright quarterly—especially when registering your images with the US Copyright Office.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

