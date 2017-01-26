Adobe Creative Suite Officially Retired… But What About Lightroom?

Adobe’s decision to switch to the Cloud has been met with both cheers and jeers. I don’t want to rehash old arguments. But I thought important to let you know that the change appears to be permanent. If you were hoping for an update to Adobe Creative Suite or to be able to buy a standalone version of Photoshop or Premiere Pro, you’re out of luck.

An official statement reads.

“Adobe creative apps are available exclusively through Creative Cloud.

Looking for Creative Suite 6? The latest versions of all your favorite apps like Photoshop and Illustrator are only available with a Creative Cloud membership. You’ll also get hundreds of step-by-step tutorials, built-in design templates, your own portfolio website, and more.”

As of now, it appears Lightroom has not taken the same path. I checked in with an Adobe sales rep and confirmed that the application is still available for sale. Adobe offers Lightroom as a digital license on their site. What’s unclear is how long this practice will continue.

I’ve reached out for comment, but haven’t gotten any definitive answers. Lightroom currently stands at version 6.8… one can assume that a 7.0 version is in the near future. I’ll continue to look into the issue, but it’s likely a good idea to strongly consider the benefits and workflow of the Creative Cloud Photography Plan.