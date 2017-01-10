Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jim’s Visions “Siray”



Photographer of the Day, Jim’s Visions, is a quiet moment of introspection softly illuminated by the window to the left of the model. This silent study makes me wonder what she sees, what she’s thinking and where she’s going or coming from thanks to the mystery of the black glove.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.