Photographer: Jim’s Visions “Siray”
Photographer of the Day, Jim’s Visions, is a quiet moment of introspection softly illuminated by the window to the left of the model. This silent study makes me wonder what she sees, what she’s thinking and where she’s going or coming from thanks to the mystery of the black glove.
