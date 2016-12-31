Lightroom Live: Dive Into Adobe Stock with Terry White

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We kick off Monday, January 9th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Dive Into Adobe Stock with Terry White

Stock photography has long been the photographer’s ideal business model: we can make money on our pictures, and we don’t have to go sell them. What could be better? Well, Adobe has recently made selling stock even easier with a new platform and publication directly from Lightroom, and Terry White is joining us to show us how to maximize our experience. Terry is a talented and well-traveled photographer and tech wiz who is also an Adobe Evangelist. He’s an excellent educator, and we’re excited to learn how to use Adobe Stock.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced. Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind's eye.