Confusion reigned when I first started digital photography. There are a good number of file formats. Which one should I use?

Here’s a primer for what I believe are the best formats for most different uses. These four should have you covered unless for a very specific reason.

The big four photo file formats

There’s four big file formats when it comes to photography:

PSD: Photoshop Document

PSB: Large Document Format (aka Photoshop Big)

TIFF: Targeted Information File Format

JPEG: Joint Photographic Experts Group

Each of these file formats have a solid reason for using them in the photo world. I’ll share my whys below.

Photoshop’s Save As dialog box. I recommend these four unless you have a specific need.

RAW or JPEG capture?

Let’s start with how to save files in camera. Most cameras give you the option of saving the native RAW file format, which gives you the most information possible presented to the sensor at capture. This gives you the most options for detail in the highlight AND shadows — that’s the benefit. The down side is this file will look flat and will need some post-production massaging to make it the most beautiful.

JPEG is the other format choice. In a flat lit scene, the JPEG will often look better than the RAW on first import. The camera is applying all settings to this file, and when it saves it’s good to go. This is the picture you see on the back of the camera. Cool. The problem comes when you need to expand the density because the scene was too bright or you missed the exposure. Once the JPEG is captured, information is thrown away during the compression process and mistakes are “baked in” to the file. If you control the lighting or the scene is flat in flat light JPEG is fine.

When in doubt shoot RAW plus JPEG. You will have a file you can share right away with the camera settings applied. You’ll still have the RAW available to improve or rescue a file if you want or need to.

PSD — Photoshop Document

Photoshop Document (PSD) has layers. When saved can it be reopened and adjusted/reworked with no loss of quality at any time.

I most often shoot in RAW format and process in Adobe Camera Raw. I save these files as PSDs. This format supports layers and is lossless. These are my master working files. Re-opening these files give me the opportunity to return to the file in the future for corrections or additional adjustments.

PSB — Large Document Format

I’m finding the Large Document Format is being used more often. Think of a PSB as PSD’s bigger, badder brother. When processing larger files from newer cameras, or creating multi image panoramas or using Smart Object layers files can become humongous. PSB has the same benefits of PSD, but not the size limitations of the PSD.

TIFF — Targeted Information File Format

TIFF files can be used the same as PSD files. It is lossless and supports layers. It tends to save larger than PSD files, so that is where I work. Where TIFF files come in to play is sending files to certain printing processes. The PSD file is flattened and saved as TIFF. Think large printing houses or magazines. I usually only save out files in the TIFF format for publication upon request.

JPEG — Joint Photographic Experts Group

5136×3888 pixel image. Saved as a PSD it’s 57MB. Saved as JPEG it’s 7MB. The compression is virtually lossless so can be sent off for printing.

This is your go-to file format for sharing most work and processes. After the files have been processed in Photoshop, or your favorite program, if not saving as a TIFF, JPEG it is. For most uses JPEG is visually lossless which makes it great for moving large files for printing images.

Almost all programs have the ability to read the JPEG format. Smaller JPEGs are saved out for sending to friends, family and social media. I recommend reducing the file size from your PSD or largest files. If you need multiple sizes, go back to your original and save another size from there.

If you have any questions, let me know.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob