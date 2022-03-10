Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!

This month we chat with photographer Scott Detweiler. In our detailed conversation, Scott openly shares how his versatile skillset has influenced his career, as well as how collaborating with fellow creatives has helped his business. He also discusses how he utilizes his Zenfolio website to attract the right clients and show his work.

Scott Detweiler has been an artist and painter since he was young when he worked with pen and ink, marker and acrylics. He became interested in Photoshop when it still came on floppy disks! Most of his work is now commercial photography, retouching, boudoir, fine-art and 3D modeling photography. He also does corporate headshots, catalog and magazine work, but he loves the occasional commission for something much more artistic.

Teaching others is something he enjoys doing via workshops, speaking engagements or traveling to shoots as often as possible. He also does themed shoots, seminars on lighting, posing and post-production seminars that are open to the public at his studio near Milwaukee, WI. He loves passing on his knowledge to those now facing similar frustrations with the technical aspects of this fantastic artistic outlet. You can check out his website here.

About your hosts

Skip Cohen is president and founder of SkipCohenUniversity.com, founder of Marketing Essentials International and past president of Rangefinder Publishing and WPPI. He’s been an active participant in the professional side of photography since joining Hasselblad USA in 1987 as president. He has co-authored six books on photography and actively supports dozens of projects each year involving photographic education.

Chamira Young loves helping fellow photographers improve their businesses via the Pro Photographer Journey Podcast. You can also find her photography portfolio at ChamiraStudios.com and her art at ArtbyChamira.com. She will readily admit it: She’s an art nerd and photographer with an obsession for creativity and productivity!