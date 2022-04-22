Earth Day was started in 1970 as a way of showing support for environmental conservation. As photographers, we have the ability to create images that illustrate the beauty of the environment that surrounds us. So, this Earth Day, why not help support environmental conservation by starting your own personal photo project.

You may have already done so and maybe you just haven’t even realized it yet.

A baby manatee

The Florida Manatee

Let me tell you my story …

Almost a year ago my wife and I moved from New York to the west coast of Florida. I became fascinated with the Florida Manatee. They are big, slow, awkward, beautiful mammals that live in the warm waters off the coast of Florida. Their closest genetic relative is the elephant.

Weighing in at anywhere between 800 to 1200 pounds and about 9 to 10 feet in length, these gentle giants have a diet that consists solely of sea grass that grows in the shallow coastal waters. It is currently estimated that there are only about 8000 manatees left that live off the coast of Florida. They have no natural predators but that doesn’t mean they don’t face grave dangers every day.

Their biggest threat is humans. It is estimated that 41% of manatee deaths are human-related. In typical years, boat strikes are the number one human-related cause of death accounting for about 34% of all manatee deaths each year.

This year the numbers look to be far worse. Algae blooms created by runoff from fertilizers have decimated the sea grass on which manatees survive. It is estimated that over 1000 manatees have died excruciating deaths this year from starvation. Shockingly, one Florida politician called for hunting them as a way of controlling their population, rather than pass meaningful legislation to help control the pollution that is destroying the fragile sea grass ecosystem.

How we can help

As photographers, we can help to advocate for change for the better. Through our social channels, our images can help to bring awareness to people around the world. Just by sharing a photo and a story we can help change a person’s mindset. One small change can be the start of something much bigger.

I urge you to look around you this Earth Day and let your photos take action. Capture the beauty of nature all around you. Share that beauty with the world. Start a personal environmental-based photo project.

My personal project

And maybe, like me, you already have. You see, over the last year, I have amassed hundreds of manatee photos without even realizing it. I realize now that the manatee had become my personal project.

Perhaps you have photos of a particular bird that lives in your area. Or perhaps a flower or insect. Maybe it is photographs of a mountain range by your home, a nearby stream, or a beach down the road. Share them and let the world see the beauty that surrounds us every day.

As photographers, our images can speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Like the Florida Manatee.

A manatee at the critical care center at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park

How you can help

So, in the spirit of this, I would like to ask for your help. Please consider helping the Florida Manatee by donating. Donations help fund manatee critical care centers that help care for manatees injured by boat strikes. They also help lobby for legislation to protect these incredible mammals, so that future generations can enjoy them.

You see, if even one person reads this article and donates, then my photos have helped make a difference. You can help the Florida Manatee by adopting a manatee, donating, or joining a manatee virtual 5k. Maybe the one person that makes a difference today, is you.