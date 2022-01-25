When he’s not getting his hands on weird lenses, we can trust Paris-based Mathieu Stern to test out other quirky photography gear. Recently, he grabbed a bunch of weird lens filters and put them to the test. If you’ve been thinking about adding something new to your work, maybe these contraptions will do the trick!

In the quick video above, Stern shares the effects of 12 special effect lens filters from different manufacturers. For his test, he used 75mm and 35mm lenses to help fellow photographers visualize the effects in various focal lengths. His selection ranges from the most subtle to the most pronounced. Or, as as one of his viewers aptly said, from mild to wild!

Since these are heavily creative filters, I have no doubts that some of you will come up with a crazy idea or two out of these. Stern’s quick test also saves us the trouble of looking for funky tools to try for our next photography projects. Of course, these look super cool for video projects as well, so the creative possibilities are endless!

Ever used a quirky lens filter like the ones featured here? What kinds of projects did you shoot with it? Do share your snaps and tips with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!