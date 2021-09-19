On Photography: David duChemin, 1971-present

“Knowing failure is part of our process, and leads to new ideas, stronger work, and more honest questions, liberates us to peer, a little less frightened, into the unknown.” – David DuChemin

David duChemin photographs the souls of his subjects. Home, when he’s there is Vancouver, Canada. Most of the time he’s on a photographic adventure in one of the seven continents on the planet. He has visited and photographed in all of them.

Photographer

David’s goal as a photographer is to create images that convey the hope and dignity of the vulnerable, the oppressed and children for non-governmental organizations. He has worked for Save the Children and WorldVision.

Nomad with a camera

He has carried his camera to more than fifty countries so far. He prefers to dive deeply into a place and take the time to get to truly know the people living there. His work has had him enduring Amazonian summers and Russian winters. He’s traveled among nomads in Indian Himalayas and in North Kenya.

Assignment work has taken him to many, many locations. Here’s a short list: Bangladesh, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Hati, Dominican Republic and Ecuador.

Locations, where he has done personal work, is impressive too: Italy, Cuba, Vietnam, Antarctica, Iceland and Tunisia.

Photo books

DuChemin writes a lot. His books cover the art and the craft of photography. Many of them are best-sellers that have been translated into a dozen languages. Some of his titles are The Heart of the Photograph, The Soul of the Camera, as well as Within The Frame, The Visual Toolbox, and A Beautiful Anarchy.

David duChemin interview with John Paul Caponigro

David duChemin

JPC: What’s the thing that interests you most about other people’s photographs?

DD: I like to see through the eyes of others, to see what I have not. I’m a very curious person and this gives me a glimpse into a world in ways I’ve not considered it.

JPC: Who were your early photographic influences?

DD: My earliest were portraitists, like Karsh, and later, Steve McCurry. I think you can see that in some of my work. But I also cut my teeth on work by Cartier-Bresson, and Adams, and Rowell. And in terms of teaching, the earliest voice rattling around in my head was Freeman Patterson.

JPC: Who are your photographic influences now?

DD: Sebastaio Salgado, Michael Kenna, Elliot Erwitt. It’s funny, the closer another’s work is to my own, the less interest I have in looking at it, so there aren’t, for example, a lot of books of landscape photographs on my shelf right now. I work primarily in colour and almost everything on my shelves is black and white.

JPC: How do you know when an image doesn’t work?

DD: An image works for me when it’s alive, when it makes me experience something more than an act of looking at a two-dimensional photograph. Conversely, when an image fails to illicit my curiosity, or to arouse some kind of emotion, it’s failed to connect with me, and doesn’t work. But I’m quick to acknowledge, most of the time, that it’s more the mix of the image and the viewer that doesn’t work. For another person, the image might succeed very well.

JPC: What’s the most useful photographic mantra?

DD: I like to say “gear is good, but vision is better,” but that’s got more to do with my encouragement to my students than it does to myself these days. These days I find myself repeating, “light, lines, moments” a lot. I think if we can see those things we’re already, in our minds, playing with possible compositions.

JPC: Do you practice another art form? (If so, which?)

DD: I write a lot. On some days, when I’m a little too wrapped up in myself as a photographer, I worry I’m a better writer than I am a photographer.

Sources: David duChemin, John Paul Caponigro

