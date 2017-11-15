Category: Nature

Photographer: Trevor Ager “Magic Mushrooms”



A very cool shot, and an awesome example of how to extend the shooting day by adding in your own light. In this case our photographer of the day, Trevor Ager, used his iPhone, but any handheld light can be used. The light gives the mushrooms a magic glow, and adds to the color of the scene. This could have been an easy shot to skip or walk right on by, so I’m glad he took the time to make this happen. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

