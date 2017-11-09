Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

ON1 Photo RAW 2018 First Look: Versions

0

One of the most used features in my Lightroom workflow are virtual copies. I do this a ton in both my client and personal work, where I want to experiment with different adjustments on an image.

I might make one virtual copy black and white, or apply a film-look preset to another virtual copy. Or I might apply a slightly different tone to one virtual copy versus another.

ON1 Photo RAW 2018 introduces Versions, a way to achieve the same function. Download a fully functional trial version here.

Getting Started with Versions

For me, I love to take pictures of food and drink when I’m out and about. It makes me think creatively in terms of angles and lighting, and I love playing around with different looks once I bring them back to my computer.

Before I even think about creating different versions of a photo, I usually apply some basic “global edits” that I know I’m going to want. This might mean leveling and cropping the photo, adjusting exposure, highlights, etc. In a dark bar scene, this might mean applying a local noise reduction brush.

From there, I can create my different versions.

Creating versions in ON1 Photo RAW 2018 is super simple. I right-click on a photo in the Browser, Develop or Effects modes, and select “Create Version.” Alternatively, I can select a photo and go up to Settings > Create Version.

Once you’ve created the versions, you can treat them like any other file. While they’re tied to the main file you just versioned, they are separate files on your hard drive, and you can treat them as such. They’ll have different titles, metadata, you name it.

After you’re satisfied with your versions, you can compare your favorites in the ON1 Photo RAW Compare view. This will enable you to select which photo you’d like to move forward with, whether it be exporting or creating further edits.

When to Use Versions

I use versions not only when I want to play around with different looks, but also when I’m deciding how to crop a picture or make those fine-toothed edits that separate a good image from a great image.

For instance, if I’m photographing a theatrical performance, I might want to adjust the black levels depending on the look that would best represent the show. I might also want to selectively add contrast to certain areas versus the whole image, and using versions would allow me to compare the two images to choose the final one to send to my client.

If you want to get started and try out ON1 Photo RAW 2018 for free, click here.

Here’s a video from ON1 explaining how to use versions in ON1 Photo RAW 2018:

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Software Tags: compare view ON1 on1 photo raw on1 photo raw 2018 ON1PhotoRaw2018 versioning versions virtual copy

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts