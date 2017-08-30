Photographer of the Day: Murray Fox

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Murray Fox “Rainbow Lorikeet”



What a stunner! The color and detail are just unbelievable. The active stance in the tree gives the lorikeet the look of a dinosaur preparing to pounce. Even though there is a lot of potential distractions from the surrounding branches it is hard to look away from the intensity of the bird’s red eye and brilliant plumage. Well done, and thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

