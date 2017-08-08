Photographer of the Day: Francesco Bruziches

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Francesco Bruziches “Klara“



Francesco Bruziches takes the Photofocus Photographer of the Day with his photograph “Klara.” Made with the new Sigma 135mm f1.8 Art lens, this image follows the aesthetic of the 1960’s fashion photographers who purposefully over exposed their film to make the skin completely white. The technique eliminates blemishes. It is a stark treatment in high contrast that really draws attention. The almost black sunglasses reflect the sky while her cornrowed hair frames her face.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.